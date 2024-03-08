Lockport shooting arrest: Suspect charged after gun linked to man's murder

article

An arrest has been made in a February shooting that left one man dead and another paralyzed in southwest suburban Lockport.

Jaron Nabors Jr., 24, was arrested Friday on a warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m., Feb. 8, in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, in unincorporated Lockport Township.

A 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, identified as James Berry, were found lying near the front door of a residence with gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were taken to a local hospital. However, deputies say Berry succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED: Lockport shooting: Man killed, another critically wounded outside home

The 55-year-old man is paralyzed from the waist down and is still recovering at a Chicago-area medical facility, according to officials.

After investigators spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence, they found that there was one suspect involved in the shooting.

Nabors was initially identified as a person of interest and was wanted on a no-bond arrest warrant unrelated to the shooting investigation, deputies say.

On March 6, deputies located Nabors and tried to approach him, but he tried to run. Moments later, he was taken into custody and was found to have a 9 mm handgun.

Detectives say they analyzed the weapon and later found it to be the same gun used in the deadly shooting on Feb. 8.

Nabors is currently being held in the Will County Jail and he is awaiting his initial court appearance.