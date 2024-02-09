Lockport shooting: Man killed, another critically wounded outside home

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in southwest suburban Lockport.

Around 7 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies went to a home in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue after a report of a shooting. They found two men, 55 and 52, suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground near the front door of the residence.

Paramedics took the victims to a local hospital where the 52-year-old was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Will County coroner's office.

The 55-year-old underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Investigation revealed the two men had just arrived at the residence after going grocery shopping. As they approached the door, shots were fired by an unknown person. Witnesses reported hearing five-to-six gunshots.

The shooting was targeted, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.