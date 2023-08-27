Group of gunmen rob 3 men in Logan Square: police

A group of men was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Logan Square, Chicago police say.

The victims were in the 2300 block of North St. Louis Avenue at 7:20 p.m. when a gray sedan stopped in front of them and four male offenders got out.

One of the victims told officers the offenders were armed with handguns when they got out. They took the victim's personal belongings before fleeing in the sedan.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victims were not injured.

No arrests have been reported.