3 arrested after Logan Square armed robbery

Three people were taken into custody after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

A 51-year-old woman was walking on the street around 9:24 p.m. when a white SUV pullled up and two males armed with rifles got out and demanded her property in the 2000 block of North Mozart Street, police said.

The victim handed over her belongings and the two gunmen got back in the car and fled the scene.

The vehicle later crashed at a different location and officers took three suspects into custody, according to CPD.

Area Five detectives are investigating.