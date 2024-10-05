Logan Square shooting leaves 32-year-old seriously wounded

A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 32-year-old was near the sidewalk around 5 p.m. when someone inside a nearby vehicle started shooting in the 2700 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.