Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman inside Logan Square business last year

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Luis Lira-Hernandez (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Wisconsin man is facing charges connected to an attack inside a Logan Square business last year. 

Police say Luis Lira-Hernandez, of Milwaukee, stabbed a 25-year-old woman on Oct. 15, 2023. 

The attack happened in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 6 p.m. The offender stabbed the victim several times in the chest and both legs. 

She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Lira-Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 