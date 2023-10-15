Woman, 25, stabbed inside Logan Square business

A woman was stabbed and critically wounded inside a Logan Square business Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old was inside a business around 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when a male entered the property and stabbed her several times, police said. She was stabbed in the chest and both legs.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled southbound on Milwaukee Avenue. There is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.