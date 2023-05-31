Lollapalooza aftershows: Full list of concerts in Chicago
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer and so are dozens of aftershows.
Festival fanatics can enjoy the headliners in Grant Park Thursday Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6, as well as, aftershows at music venues across the city starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The aftershows are scheduled for venues like Bottom Lounge, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall, Salt Shed and many more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. on lollapalooza.com or through the music venue.
The complete Lollapalooza 2023 aftershow schedule is listed below:
Tuesday
- Carly Rae Jepsen at Metro
Wednesday
- Lovejoy with Junior Mesa at Bottom Lounge
- Thirty Seconds To Mars at House of Blues
- Joy Oladokun at Lincoln Hall
- Dope Lemon with The Beaches at Park West
- Matt Maltese at Schubas
- Franc Moody at Sleeping Village
- Brakence with Jack Larsen at Subterranean
- Men I Trust with Husbands at Thalia Hall
- Noah Kahan with Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at The Vic
Thursday
- Declan McKenna with Eli Smart at Bottom Lounge
- Knocked Loose at Cobra Lounge
- Ken Carson with Lil 88 at Concord Music Hall
- Sabrina Carpenter at House of Blues
- The 502s with Ax & The Hatchetmen at Lincoln Hall
- Band-Maid with Beauty School Dropout at Park West
- Dom Dolla at Radius
- Morgan Wade at Reggies
- Ekkstacy with Pardyalone at Schubas
- Acraze at Sound-Bar
- Sueco with Bad Neighbors at Subterranean
- Foals with Friday Pilots Club at Thalia Hall
- Peach Pit with Annie Dirusso at The Vic
Friday
- Spacey Jane with Arcy Drive at Bottom Lounge
- Destroy Loney with Tiacorine at Concord Music Hall
- Yung Gravy with Dj Tiiiiiiiiiip at House of Blues
- Suki Waterhouse with Ari Abdul at Lincoln Hall
- Portugal, The Man with Usted Senalemelo at Metro
- Ivan Cornejo with Arath Herce at Park West
- Svdden Death with Ray Volpe at Radius
- Morgan Wade (second night) at Reggies
- Higher Ground: Diplo with Major League DJZ, Botan at Salt Shed
- The Happy Fits with Windser at Schubas
- The Knocks at Sound-Bar
- Emo Nite at Subterranean
- The Garden with Sincere Engineer at Thalia Hall
- The Rose with Isabel Larosa at The Vic
Saturday
- Sudan Archives with Harry Edohoukwa at Bottom Lounge
- Meduza at Cermak Hall
- AC Slater at Concord Music Hall
- Maisie Peters with Claire Rosinkranz at House of Blues
- Neil Frances at Lincoln Hall
- A Boogie wit Da Hoodie with Skizzy Mars at Metro
- Magdalena Bay at Park West
- Bakar at Reggies
- Michelle with Girl K at Schubas
- Thee Sacred Souls at Sleeping Village
- Solardo at Sound-Bar
- Loveless with Beauty School Dropout at Subterranean
- L'Imperatrice with Josh Fudge at Thalia Hall
Sunday
- Gorgon City with Inphinity, Jaygee at Cermak Hall
- Wax Motif at Concord Music Hall
- Poolside at Lincoln Hall
- Sylvan Esso with Sarah Kinsley at Metro
- Alan Walker with Telykast at Radius
- Matroda at Sound-Bar
- Dehd with The Hecks at Thalia Hall
The full festival schedule can be found here.