Lollapalooza aftershows: Full list of concerts in Chicago

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer and so are dozens of aftershows.

Festival fanatics can enjoy the headliners in Grant Park Thursday Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6, as well as, aftershows at music venues across the city starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The aftershows are scheduled for venues like Bottom Lounge, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall, Salt Shed and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. on lollapalooza.com or through the music venue.

The complete Lollapalooza 2023 aftershow schedule is listed below:

Tuesday

Carly Rae Jepsen at Metro

Wednesday

Lovejoy with Junior Mesa at Bottom Lounge

Thirty Seconds To Mars at House of Blues

Joy Oladokun at Lincoln Hall

Dope Lemon with The Beaches at Park West

Matt Maltese at Schubas

Franc Moody at Sleeping Village

Brakence with Jack Larsen at Subterranean

Men I Trust with Husbands at Thalia Hall

Noah Kahan with Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at The Vic

Thursday

Declan McKenna with Eli Smart at Bottom Lounge

Knocked Loose at Cobra Lounge

Ken Carson with Lil 88 at Concord Music Hall

Sabrina Carpenter at House of Blues

The 502s with Ax & The Hatchetmen at Lincoln Hall

Band-Maid with Beauty School Dropout at Park West

Dom Dolla at Radius

Morgan Wade at Reggies

Ekkstacy with Pardyalone at Schubas

Acraze at Sound-Bar

Sueco with Bad Neighbors at Subterranean

Foals with Friday Pilots Club at Thalia Hall

Peach Pit with Annie Dirusso at The Vic

Friday

Spacey Jane with Arcy Drive at Bottom Lounge

Destroy Loney with Tiacorine at Concord Music Hall

Yung Gravy with Dj Tiiiiiiiiiip at House of Blues

Suki Waterhouse with Ari Abdul at Lincoln Hall

Portugal, The Man with Usted Senalemelo at Metro

Ivan Cornejo with Arath Herce at Park West

Svdden Death with Ray Volpe at Radius

Morgan Wade (second night) at Reggies

Higher Ground: Diplo with Major League DJZ, Botan at Salt Shed

The Happy Fits with Windser at Schubas

The Knocks at Sound-Bar

Emo Nite at Subterranean

The Garden with Sincere Engineer at Thalia Hall

The Rose with Isabel Larosa at The Vic

Saturday

Sudan Archives with Harry Edohoukwa at Bottom Lounge

Meduza at Cermak Hall

AC Slater at Concord Music Hall

Maisie Peters with Claire Rosinkranz at House of Blues

Neil Frances at Lincoln Hall

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie with Skizzy Mars at Metro

Magdalena Bay at Park West

Bakar at Reggies

Michelle with Girl K at Schubas

Thee Sacred Souls at Sleeping Village

Solardo at Sound-Bar

Loveless with Beauty School Dropout at Subterranean

L'Imperatrice with Josh Fudge at Thalia Hall

Sunday

Gorgon City with Inphinity, Jaygee at Cermak Hall

Wax Motif at Concord Music Hall

Poolside at Lincoln Hall

Sylvan Esso with Sarah Kinsley at Metro

Alan Walker with Telykast at Radius

Matroda at Sound-Bar

Dehd with The Hecks at Thalia Hall

The full festival schedule can be found here.