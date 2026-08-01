Lollapalooza Day 3 arrives with more rain, Olivia Dean and Jennie headlining

The Brief Lollapalooza continues for a third day in Grant Park on Saturday. The forecast is calling for plenty more rain throughout the day, though. Festival organizers are still reminding attendees about bag rules, hydration and weather safety.



Lollapalooza continues with its third day in Chicago's Grant Park on Saturday with plenty of rain in the forecast and with headliners Olivia Dean and Jennie set to perform.

First, expect plenty of rain throughout the day. There will also be cooler temperatures but high dewpoints, making it feel pretty muggy.

Click here to check out Fox Chicago's full forecast for Saturday.

Lollapalooza safety reminders

What we know:

More than 170 performances were scheduled over the four-day festival, with attendees traveling from around the world to take part.

Festival organizers are reminding fans to follow entry rules before heading to Grant Park.

They say only small, clear bags are allowed inside. Outside liquids are prohibited, but attendees may bring an empty reusable bottle or hydration pack to fill for free at water stations throughout the festival.

Organizers will also have several safety resources available, including a booth providing fentanyl education and free Narcan, a medication used to reverse overdoses.

A local doctor urged people to pace themselves, stay hydrated and eat food if they plan to drink alcohol.

"You want to be very careful with how you take it all in. You know, number one, pace yourself," said Dr. Ernest Wang of Endeavor Health. "If you're going to be using any drugs, not recommending that, but you know, you gotta know what it is and make sure you're not taking something you don't know where you got it from or what's in it."

Officials are also warning fans to be on the lookout for fake tickets and wristband fraud. Festivalgoers are encouraged to make sure their wristbands are securely fastened and clearly visible.

Traffic and transportation

More Information:

Several streets surrounding Grant Park are closed for the festival, and heavy traffic is expected throughout the weekend.

Officials recommend taking CTA or Metra trains to the festival, with both transit agencies providing additional service during the festival.