Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park with added security measures

Lollapalooza 2022 welcomed music fans from around the world Thursday to Chicago's Grant Park.

Security has been enhanced so that the public can make the experience all about the music.

Roughly 100,000 people per day will gather to hear some 170 bands performing on nine stages in Grant Park across the next four days.

Downtown Chicago is bustling with tourists and locals. The city's Office of Emergency Management & Communications has security on the inside, the outside and above the festival grounds.

This year, there’s a clear bag policy and searches similar to traveling through an airport.

Rebecca Givens works security at Northerly Island, a music venue. Today, she’s on the other side, a fan here to see Jazmine Sullivan. She said she will be alert when leaving Grant Park.

Attendees said they were drawn to Lollapalooza by their favorite artists. Today, it’s Metallica.

Fans showed off some of their own body art, tattoos in tribute to the band and to Lollapalooza.

If it’s in written in ink, their love of music must be true.

Fans said the crowds, congestion and security measures are all on key with the Lolla vibe.