Lollapalooza 2022: Everything you need to know about Chicago's largest music festival

Hundreds of thousands of people will descend upon Chicago this week to enjoy dozens of artists performing at the city's biggest music festival — Lollapalooza.

With such a massive event, comes a lot of questions. Here's what you need to know:

When does Lollapalooza start?

Gates open for Lollapalooza at 11 a.m. from Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park.

There are two gates where you can enter: Monroe Street and Columbus Drive and the other at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Gates will close at 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are still on sale on the festival's website, ranging from one-day to four-day packages.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza's lineup is chockfull of artists from every imaginable genre. Notable headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day.

Even the most eccentric music fan will find something for them with acts such as J-Hope of BTS, Surf Mesa and YG.

The festival features eight stages and more than 30 food vendors, including Chicago staples such as Connie's Pizza, Billy Goat Tavern and Harold's Chicken.

How can I get to Lollapalooza?

The CTA, Metra and Pace are all valid options for getting to Grant Park this weekend. Click here for help planning your trip.

For drivers, parking will be available at four Millennium Garages near the park.

Divvy is offering one free ride for first-time riders who use the code BIKETOLOLLA22 in the app.

Those looking to request a rideshare are encouraged to leave Grant Park and walk west of State Street before lining up a ride.

Which streets will be closed?

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced several road closures around Grant Park in the days leading up to, during and following the festival. They are as follows:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Sunday, August 7; Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Monday, July 18 morning through Saturday, August 6; Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 1; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 1. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Monday, August 1.

Ida B Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1. Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 1.

What is Lollapalooza's bag policy?

Festival officials said all bags will be searched prior to entry. Bags must be fully clear and have dimensions no larger than 12" x 12" x 6".

Small clutch purses or fanny packs that are smaller than 4.5" x 5.5" do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket.

Lollapalooza has a long list of items that are prohibited on the festival's website.

Who is playing Lollapalooza aftershows?

Over 20 Chicago venues will be hosting aftershows with Lollapalooza performers.

Click here for the full schedule of Lolla aftershows. Tickets are still on sale for a majority of the performances.

Is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test required to attend Lollapalooza?

Unlike last year's festival, Lollapalooza is not requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated people are encouraged to bring and wear a mask.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 can get a refund for their ticket by emailing a copy of their positive COVID-19 test result, order number and specific ticket details to info@lollapalooza.com

However, the test may not be from an at-home test and the test result must include your name, date and a positive result.

Refunds must be requested prior to noon on July 31st.

What else should I be aware of?

The Chicago DEA is warning festival-goers about fentanyl-laced drugs that will likely be sold during Lollapalooza.

"There's going to be people walking around with backpacks at Lollapalooza, that are going to be selling pills that are going to be laced with fentanyl. There's not a doubt in my mind," said Shane Catone of the Chicago DEA.

The DEA says with an event like this, it’s not a matter of if drug traffickers will be attending Lolla, but how many.

"Lollapalooza is like Christmas for drug traffickers," Catone said.

Six medical tents will be set up across the festival for those in need of emergency assistance. They are located at:

South Medical - Balbo, across from Perry's Stage

South Satellite - on Balbo between Lakeshore and Columbus

T-Mobile Stage - Stage Left of the T-Mobile Stage

North Medical - Jackson, next to Discord Stage

North Satellite - on Jackson, between Lakeshore and Columbus

Budlight Stage - Stage Left of Budlight Seltzer Stage

If you have more questions about Lollapalooza's policies, check out their website for additional info and frequently asked questions.