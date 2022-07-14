Chicago street closures begin for Lollapalooza — what to know

Street closures have begun in preparation for Lollapalooza.

The music festival is set to rock Grant Park two weeks from Thursday.

Balbo is already closed, and Jackson will be closed to traffic starting next week.

The city has also installed nine temporary cellphone towers to help handle the flood of phone and data use expected at the event.

Lollapalooza routinely attracts more than 300,000 people.