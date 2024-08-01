Lombard celebrates 100 Years of Little Orphan Annie with centennial bash

In Lombard this weekend, they are celebrating a big Annie-versary, 100 years of Little Orphan Annie.

Younger generations know her simply as Annie — the little girl with the "hard knock life".

But Annie’s story goes back to 1924 when "Little Orphan Annie" first appeared in a syndicated comic strip.

It was the brainchild of a man named Harold Gray, who happened to live in Lombard.

"We are super excited about the anniversary," said Alison Costanzo, director of the Lombard Historical Society.

"So Annie officially turns 100 [on] Aug. 5th and so we’re thrilled to have this exhibit here in Lombard, her hometown. Annie always considered herself a Lombardian," Costanzo said.

In fact, the exhibit features comics that make reference to Lombard, Gray’s old diary, which was filled with storylines for Annie, and much more memorabilia from her movie and musical appearances.

They are celebrating the anniversary with a birthday bash this Saturday.

"From noon to 4 p.m., we will have Annie, Daddy Warbucks, face painting, a food truck, family-friendly activities as well as the Humane Society doing a meet-and-greet where you can maybe even adopt your own Sandy," said Costanzo.

It’s also an opportunity to view the exhibit and learn more about the feisty redhead with a taste for adventure.

"But [Gray] did have a couple of rules for Annie," Costanzo said. "Annie could never grow up, or have a happy ending. "

And as it turns out, she’s had no ending at all. In fact, Annie is still entertaining new generations of fans.