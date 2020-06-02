Lombard man charged with attempted terrorism

article

A Lombard man allegedly equipped with Molotov cocktails is accused of trying to set village-owned vehicles ablaze Monday in the west suburb.

Christian Frazee, 25, was charged with one count of possession of an incendiary device and one count of attempted terrorism, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

An officer allegedly saw Frazee, who was wearing gloves, face covering and dressed in all black, walking in the direction of the village’s municipal campus about 12:27 a.m. with a bat hanging from his bag, prosecutors said.

Frazee then walked towards employee and village-owned vehicles while holding a lighter and a Molotov cocktail, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody and found with a stash of seven lighters and a butane torch lighter.

His bail was set at $1 million at a hearing Tuesday and is due back in court June 29.