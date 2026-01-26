Lombard teen sentenced after plotting terror attack on Islamic Center, prosecutors say

The Brief A Lombard teen charged with attempted terrorism and unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly plotting to attack an Islamic center in Glendale Heights has been sentenced. Authorities say the boy recorded religious services to determine where to plant an explosive and was found with a concealed handgun at a later date. The teen was sentenced last week to 30 months probation.



A Lombard boy charged with plotting to commit a terrorist act at a Glendale Heights Islamic Center has been sentenced to 30 months probation, according to the DuPage State's Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old entered the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights on July 4, 2025, and recorded religious services to determine where to detonate an explosive. Also, on July 12, the teen allegedly concealed a handgun on his person.

The boy was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of attempted terrorism.

On Jan. 22, the state's attorney's office said the teen was sentenced to 30 months probation.

What they're saying:

At the time charges were filed, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement, "An attempted act of terrorism, as alleged in this case, achieves the same goals of spreading fear, dividing our communities and undermining the rule of law, as does an act of terrorism.

"The allegations against this juvenile are extremely serious and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," Berlin continued.

Andrew Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, previously said, "Through incredible law enforcement effort and coordination, a violent terrorist attack on American soil was thwarted."