Video captures sexual battery of minor in Long Beach; suspect search underway

Police in Long Beach are asking for the public's help locating a male suspect wanted in a sexual battery incident involving a minor.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to the 1100 block of East 4th Street regarding a sexual battery incident that had just occurred.

Investigators learned that the suspect had followed the victim for several blocks. While following the victim, the suspect allegedly propositioned him and then grabbed the victim's lower body.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in the suspect striking the victim in the upper body before fleeing.

Detectives released a photograph of the suspect from surveillance footage and video from the incident in hopes that someone in the public will be able to help identify the suspect.

The suspect was described by police as a man with a light complexion, approximately 18-25 years old, between 5’10" to 5’11" in height, with a thin build, short medium-length hair in a "comb over" style, and a light-colored mustache. The suspect wore a blue Dodgers T-shirt, light-colored pants, and black sandals. He may have attended a party in the area before the assault, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for these crimes should contact Sex Crimes Detective Monica Moore at 562-570-5514 or Detective William Neal at 562-570-5513. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.