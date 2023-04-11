Loop robbery charge filed against Chicago man

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a robbery Tuesday morning in the Loop.

Rodney Latimer, 38, is accused of forcefully taking property from a 31-year-old man around midnight in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.

Latimer was arrested minutes later in the first block of West Ida B. Wells. Drive.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Latimer, of , is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.