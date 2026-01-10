Chicago crime: Man found stabbed to death at Loop CTA station, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a CTA station in the Loop early Saturday morning. No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing, and the circumstances were under investigation.



A man was found stabbed to death at the Clark/Lake CTA station in the Loop early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the CTA Clark/Lake station in the 100 block of Lake Street a little before 2:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

There, they found an unresponsive 37-year-old man. He had puncture wounds to his chest and abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Area detectives are investigating.