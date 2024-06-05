Expand / Collapse search

Lords Park Zoo welcomes new bison named Buffy

By Tommy Melgoza
Published  June 5, 2024 1:14pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's Lords Park Zoo welcomed a new baby bison this week. 

Buffy arrived on Monday, weighing about 600 pounds and providing some much-needed companionship to the zoo’s previously lonesome bison, Takota.  

Located on Elgin’s east side, the zoo is home to a variety of animals. While the park's Farm Zoo seasonally hosts pigs, ponies, and calves, fenced-in outdoor areas have elk and whitetail deer that can be seen throughout the year. 

The Lords Park Farm Zoo is open from June 1 to Aug. 11 and is free to all visitors. 

Lords Park Zoo Welcomes New Bison (City of Elgin)