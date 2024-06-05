Lords Park Zoo welcomes new bison named Buffy

Elgin's Lords Park Zoo welcomed a new baby bison this week.

Buffy arrived on Monday, weighing about 600 pounds and providing some much-needed companionship to the zoo’s previously lonesome bison, Takota.

Located on Elgin’s east side, the zoo is home to a variety of animals. While the park's Farm Zoo seasonally hosts pigs, ponies, and calves, fenced-in outdoor areas have elk and whitetail deer that can be seen throughout the year.

The Lords Park Farm Zoo is open from June 1 to Aug. 11 and is free to all visitors.