Innovative Loretto Hospital food pantry addresses local food insecurity

Loretto Hospital, a healthcare institution with a century-long history of patient care, is expanding its mission to address hunger.

On Monday, coinciding with World Food Day, the hospital introduced a groundbreaking initiative by opening a 24/7 food pantry within its premises.

Rosetta Williams, a resident from the Austin neighborhood, expressed her gratitude for the convenience this new food pantry provides.

"I'm just glad it was in the neighborhood, because most of the time we have to go out of the neighborhood to get something. I'm so glad it's over here," she said.

To commemorate this significant step on World Food Day, hospital officials, and community leaders came together Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the Community Cupboard. This marks the first of three food pantries to be situated inside the hospital.

As the colder months approach, the hospital aims to assist those seeking shelter, often combined with hunger.

"So we're here to serve as a resource so they can go right over to the food pantry, get what they need, no questions, no ask," said Tesa Anewishki, CEO of Loretto Hospital.

The food pantry offers a range of basic food items and toiletries, from Cheerios to chili, applesauce to orange slices. Being located within a hospital, it remains accessible around the clock.

Democratic State Representative Camille Lilly, whose district includes the Austin neighborhood, underlined the significance of this accessibility.

"It's at their fingertips. The 24-hour, seven days a week fingertips of those who need food," she said.

The hospital encourages community involvement by welcoming donations of food and toiletries to sustain the pantries.

"If you have a heart, and I know many people do, please feel free to support the pantry by bringing items, perishable items, toiletries," urged Lilly.

In an area where more than 80% of the population falls below the poverty line, the Community Cupboard serves as a lifeline. Melanie Young, a customer, expressed her gratitude.

"I'm grateful for these items. A little stuff for myself. It's just me. Thank God for it."