Loretto Hospital hosts first free farmers market on World Food Day

Loretto Hospital is hosting a one-day farmers market on World Food Day.

This is the first free farmers market organized by the hospital. Community members can stop by until 6 p.m. Wednesday to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables, local honey, and more.

World Food Day is celebrated in roughly 150 countries and commemorates the establishment of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, founded in 1945.

The event, held in the Austin neighborhood, is part of the hospital's mission to ensure no community member goes hungry.

Wednesday also marks an important milestone for the hospital, as explained by President and CEO Tesa Anewishki.

"It's in honor of our one-year anniversary for our community cupboard, which we launched last year. So, it's a 24/7 accessible cupboard inside the hospital where individuals who are hungry right now can get something to eat," said Tesa Anewishki. "We have tons of individuals who have come out to support this effort because we want to make sure the community has access to healthy food, so we want to address food insecurity in the community."

