Louisiana deputies searching for 4 inmates who escaped from jail

Deputies in Louisiana are searching for four inmates who escaped from jail Sunday night, according to officials.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said four inmates escaped through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during recreation time in the jail yard.

They have been identified as Omarion Hookfin, 19, Avery Guidry, 19, Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, and Travon Johnson, 21.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the four inmates managed to escape through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during rec time in the jail yard. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

After an inspection of the perimeter fence, a section was determined to be vulnerable and easily maneuvered in a way that a body could slip through, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry were in jail in connection with a 2022 homicide in Hammond, Louisiana, and Cyprian was behind bars for armed robbery and weapon charges.

Hoofkin was also charged with aggravated battery while he was incarcerated in the Catahoula Parish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates is urged to contact 911 immediately.