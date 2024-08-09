Armed Louisiana man leads Oak Brook police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle: prosecutors

A Louisiana man accused of leading suburban-Chicago police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle while illegally possessing a loaded handgun has been denied pre-trial release, authorities said Friday.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted the State’s motion to hold Aiden Coburn-Dishler, 20, of Lamont, Louisiana, without bond. Coburn-Dishler faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aid or Abet the Possession or Sale of a Stolen Vehicle or Parts, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the incident began around 1:22 a.m. on August 9, when an Oak Brook police officer attempted to stop a 2017 Cadillac CTS for allegedly driving without license plates or registration. Coburn-Dishler, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, allegedly ignored the officer’s emergency lights and sirens, ran a red light, and sped onto I-88 eastbound, reaching speeds of up to 123 mph.

The chase continued onto I-290 near Mannheim Road, where officers deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle. Coburn-Dishler then allegedly pulled over, exited the car, and attempted to flee on foot across multiple lanes of traffic. Officers took him into custody after a brief pursuit and recovered a loaded Glock 17 Gen 4 handgun with a mounted laser scope and an extended magazine from his backpack.

Aiden Coburn-Dishler

Further investigation revealed that the Cadillac had been reported stolen from a dealership in Bloomington, Indiana.

"The allegations that Mr. Coburn-Dishler led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase and then attempted to flee on foot while armed with a loaded weapon are extremely alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This type of criminal behavior that needlessly puts the public in danger will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Coburn-Dishler’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 12.