Indiana trooper makes three drug arrests in same day

Three drug arrests were made by an Indiana trooper Monday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., a Lowell trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 VW Jetta on Interstate 94 at the 26.8 mile marker.

During the stop, the trooper found 1.9 pounds of cocaine in a duffel bag, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

The driver, identified as Briseida Montenegro-Barrera, of Aurora, and the passenger, identified as Luis Alberto Sanchez-Espinoza, of Jalisco, Mexico, were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine.

At about 3 p.m., the same trooper initiated another traffic stop on a 2006 Toyota Scion on Interstate I-80 near the 15 mile-marker for several traffic violations.

During the stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The trooper then searched the vehicle and found 17 pounds of marijuana products, including marijuana THC vapes and THC edibles.

The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and released, ISP said.