Groping incidents at two Chicago college campuses prompt safety alerts

The Brief Campus safety alerts: Loyola and Columbia College issued warnings after reports of a man grabbing people on their campuses. Multiple incidents: Three attacks happened within minutes at Loyola on Monday night, and a similar incident occurred Tuesday near Columbia. Police investigation: Chicago police are investigating, and both colleges are urging students to stay alert and use the buddy system.



Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting students on Chicago college campuses.

Safety warnings have been issued at Loyola and Columbia campuses.

What we know:

A man is accused of grabbing people's backsides—three of them within minutes—on Loyola University Chicago’s campus Monday night, according to a campus alert.

The incidents happened around Sheridan Road and Loyola Avenue, with two occurring in front of dorm buildings.

On Tuesday night, a similar attack in the Loop prompted Columbia College Chicago to issue a safety warning.

It is unclear if the incidents at Loyola and in the Loop are connected, but both colleges released alerts within 24 hours of each other.

Loyola’s warning stated the criminal sexual abuse incident happened within six minutes on Monday night. The offender was wearing a gray and black puffy coat, white shoes and was last seen fleeing into the CTA Red Line station.

Columbia’s alert said police are investigating an incident that happened Tuesday night outside the Harold Washington Library.

What they're saying:

A Loyola student said she encountered a victim moments after the attack.

"I just walked by real quickly, but she looked really distraught and then they said they had called the police. When I read the safety alert about two hours later, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That could’ve been me,'" said Tori, a student.

"They have increased safety, but it's not safe. I don't think so. We don't like walking alone at night. We cannot go out alone…," said Sprika, a Loyola University student.

Police, Colleges Urge Caution:

Chicago police said they are investigating a report of battery at Sheridan and Loyola on Monday night.

Both colleges are reminding students to use the buddy system, stay aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior.