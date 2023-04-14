Loyola Park shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded while in a park Thursday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in Loyola Park when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was struck multiple times throughout the body and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.