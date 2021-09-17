Loyola University students claim school is ignoring sexual assault complaints

After learning of reports of sexual assault on campus, a large crowd of Loyola University students gathered for a protest Friday night.

The students claim the university is ignoring complaints of a freshman sexually assaulting multiple women.

The school said it is investigating the claims.

Chicago police said they have not received any reports from alleged victims, however, the accused student has made a criminal report himself, saying a person was harassing him on social media.