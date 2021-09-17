Loyola University students claim school is ignoring sexual assault complaints
CHICAGO - After learning of reports of sexual assault on campus, a large crowd of Loyola University students gathered for a protest Friday night.
The students claim the university is ignoring complaints of a freshman sexually assaulting multiple women.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
The school said it is investigating the claims.
Advertisement
Chicago police said they have not received any reports from alleged victims, however, the accused student has made a criminal report himself, saying a person was harassing him on social media.