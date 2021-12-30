Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton tests positive for COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, Juliana Stratton, announced Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet shared just before 10 a.m., Stratton said she is relieved to be fully vaccinated.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms and will isolate as I recover," Stratton said. "I’m so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask. I appreciate your prayers and good vibes!"

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is adopting the CDC's latest recommendation for isolation and quarantine from 10 days to five.