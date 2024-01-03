Two $425,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Chicago area

Two winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $425,000 each were sold in two Chicago suburbs to ring in the New Year.

The two tickets matched all five numbers in the Saturday evening drawing. The winning numbers were 5-12-15-22-28. The tickets were purchased at:

Mr. Quik-Ezz, located at 980 S. Bartlett Road in Bartlett

BP gas station, located at 5601 Dempster St., in Morton Grove

The retailers that sold the winning tickets will receive one percent of the prize amount, or $4,250.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 31,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Monday evening drawing with players winning over $931,000 total.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claimed their prizes.

Last year, more than 12 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for over $70 million in prizes.