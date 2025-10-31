Luis Rivas: Missing 20-year-old man last seen on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man who was last seen on Chicago's Southwest Side.
What we know:
Luis Rivas was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 30, after he was last seen in the 6000 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Luis Rivas, 20. (Chicago PD )
He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and black hair. Police said Rivas was wearing a green baseball cap, black jacket, red shirt, black pants and black dress shoes at the time of his disappearance.
Rivas may also be in need of medical condition if located.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.