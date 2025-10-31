Luis Rivas: Missing 20-year-old man last seen on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 20-year-old Luis Rivas, last seen Oct. 30 in the 6000 block of South Sacramento Avenue on the Southwest Side. Rivas is 5-foot-5, with brown eyes and black hair, and may need medical attention; anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or 911.



Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man who was last seen on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

Luis Rivas was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 30, after he was last seen in the 6000 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Luis Rivas, 20. (Chicago PD )

He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and black hair. Police said Rivas was wearing a green baseball cap, black jacket, red shirt, black pants and black dress shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Rivas may also be in need of medical condition if located.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.