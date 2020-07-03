Expand / Collapse search

LULAC warns Latina women to not enlist in military following Guillen disappearance

Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 26 Houston
article

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 02: Members of the US Army prepare to receive N95 masks from Shenzhen, China, delivered to Logan International Airport by the New England Patriots plane on April 02, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. New England Patriots ow

Expand

HOUSTON - The League of United Latin American Citizens is warning Latina women to not join the military following the disappearance of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

In a statement Friday from LULAC, “The women in the military are treated as second class citizens and women of color are even below that.”

RELATED: Family believes remains of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen have been found

LULAC stated that they are calling for an independent investigation into Guillen’s death and also to dozens of cases that have been reported of women being abused and sexually assaulted in the military.

National LULAC President, Domingo Garcia, said, “The U.S. Army fell far short of its promise to our Latino community's young men and women who willingly enlist and proudly pledge to protect our country when its highest officers fail to protect them.”

RELATED: One suspect in custody for disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, other is dead

“It was an environment at Fort Hood that left her (Guillen) feeling alone and unable to speak up about the sexual harassment she endured, afraid to speak up except to her family,” said Garcia.  

RELATED: Civilian suspect identified in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Garcia added that they will be meeting with the Secretary of the Army later this month.