Parents face challenges amid Lurie Children's Hospital network outage

Parents were scrambling for information on Friday as Lurie Children's Hospital was experiencing a network outage attributed to a cybersecurity matter.

The outage has impacted the entire network, including phones, email, and MyChart accounts.

Parents have reported difficulties reaching the hospital, and if you do have appointments, doctors have resorted to the old-fashioned way of handwriting notes and prescriptions.

Lurie's is in the process of establishing a call center, emphasizing that appointments remain intact. However, some parents claim their children's procedures have been either canceled or delayed.

The hospital notified the public about the cybersecurity issue on Thursday and is collaborating with law enforcement to investigate.

One concerned parent, wishing to remain anonymous, expressed frustration.

"Everything is down. You can’t call, you can’t do anything today, at all, period," she said.

Additionally, the woman was informed that the issue would be resolved by next week.

For updates, individuals can visit Lurie's website at luriechildrens.org.