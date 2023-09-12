Lurie Children's Hospital receives $350K boost for pediatric cancer research

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, Lurie Children's Hospital received $350,000 to support pediatric cancer research in Chicago.

The money was presented by Hyundai's Hope on Wheels, which helps hospitals fight against pediatric cancer.

A Bloomington sixth-grader, who is fighting cancer, told his story and shared how donations do more than just fund research. They also bring moments of hope.

"Over the course of my treatment I had numerous chemo infusions, hospital stays and 28 spinal taps and there were a lot of scary moments, but there's great memories like celebrating my birthday with an editable LEGO cake," said Oliver "Oli" Foster.

This year, Hyundai's nonprofit organization is set to surpass $225 million in total grant funding in its 25th year helping kids fight cancer.