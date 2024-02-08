Lurie Children's Hospital to provide update following cyberattack

Lurie Children's Hospital officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon as they continue to grapple with network issues after falling victim to a cyberattack last week.

Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, Chief Medical Officer, and Brian Stahulak, Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Officer, plan to deliver remarks to the public at 1 p.m.

Parents of patients have anxiously awaited news about when their children can resume receiving necessary care, but communication from the hospital has been limited.

According to the hospital's website, active efforts are underway to address the cybersecurity incident. The website provides a contact number for a call center where individuals can seek information about prescription refills and updates on scheduled appointments.

