Lurie Children's looking for candidates for COVID vaccine trial
CHICAGO - Lurie Children’s Hospital says it is looking for candidates for its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Parents who are interested in having their child participate in clinical trials evaluating COVID-19 vaccines, will need to register online.
You can register here.
Lurie Children's says the survey will take about five minutes to complete, and the hospital will not restrict the number of participants who will be allowed to take this survey.