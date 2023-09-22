Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint on same block in East Garfield Park

At least two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint on the same West Side block in the past week.

In each incident the offender walked up to the mail carrier, announced a robbery while pointing a handgun at the victim and took the postal property.

The first happened on Sept. 16 at 10:28 a.m., the second was on Friday at 10:50 a.m. Both occurred in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.

The offender is a male in their late teens or early 20s. They are 5-foot to 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 110–160 pounds. He wore a hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone was information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.