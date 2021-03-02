Tri-State Tollway reopens after fatal crash near 95th Street

article

Northbound Interstate 294 reopened Tuesday morning, more than five hours after a fatal crash shut down most lanes of traffic in the southwest suburbs.

A crash involving two semitrailers happened about 3:45 a.m. near Roberts Road, north of 95th Street, according to Illinois State Police spokesperson Jayme Bufford.

The driver of a semitrailer rear-ended another semi stopped in the right center lane of I-294, Bufford said. The driver who rear-ended the semi was pronounced dead.

Three right lanes were closed, allowing traffic to pass only in the far left lane, Bufford said.

All lanes were reopened by 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.