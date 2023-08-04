Major investment announced for transportation projects across Cook County

A major investment was announced Friday in transportation projects across Cook County.

Officials say $7.8 million will go towards improving transit, pedestrian and bicycle paths along with roads and freight operations across the county.

The money comes from the "Invest in Cook" grant program and will be distributed across 33 municipalities, two park districts and two townships.

This is the seventh year the grants have been given out.

This year, more than 60 percent of grant money is directed at projects in low and moderate-income communities.