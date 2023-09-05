Expand / Collapse search

Makayla Paulson: Missing Chicago woman considered high risk, police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police say Makayla Paulson is considered high risk and was last seen Monday morning at her home in the 3600 block of W. Foster Ave.

She is described as a white-Asian American, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 170 pounds and is 5-foot-7, police said.

Anyone with information on Paulson's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.

Makayla Paulson | CPD