Male opens emergency exit of plane at O’Hare Airport, slides down wing
CHICAGO - A male was arrested after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.
The plane was approaching a gate when the male subject used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He slid down the wing and onto the airfield, police said.
Officers arrived and placed him into custody, according to police. Charges were pending.