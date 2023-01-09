Males driving blue Hyundai suspected of stealing multiple cars in Englewood

Chicago police believe two people are responsible for stealing or vandalizing eight cars since last month in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone parked their vehicle then discovered it missing or damaged on the same day or the next day, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened:

Between 10 p.m. December 9 and 8:50 a.m. December 10 in the 1200 block of West 74th Street;

Between 7 a.m. December 8 and 11:16 a.m. December 10 in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place;

Between 11:45 a.m. and 12:02 p.m. December 7 in the 6900 block of South Bishop Street;

Between 11:25 a.m. and 11:32 a.m. December 7 in the 1300 block of West 71st Place;

Between 3:34 a.m. and 3:38 a.m. December 5 in the 1500 block of West 73rd Place;

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. January 1 in the 1300 block of West 72nd Place;

About 10:30 p.m. January 1 in the 1300 block of West block of West 72nd Place; and

Between 10 p.m. January 2 and 7 p.m. January 3 in the 1300 block of West 72nd Place.

The suspects were described as Black, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, weighing 120-130 pounds, 17 to 19 years old, wearing dark clothing and driving a blue Hyundai.

Police encouraged residents to not leave their car keys in their vehicle and to not leave their car running unattended.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.