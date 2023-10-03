Man, 18, found shot and critically wounded in Grand Crossing

A man was found shot and critically wounded Monday night in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police responding to a report of shots fired around 10:26 p.m. and found the 18-year-old lying unresponsive with a gunshot wind to the torso in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.