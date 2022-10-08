Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.