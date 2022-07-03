Expand / Collapse search

Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head in Chinatown

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chinatown
CHICAGO - A man suffered a graze wound to the head in Chinatown Sunday morning. 

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of South Archer.

At about 3:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was standing outside when he heard several people arguing, followed by multiple shots fired, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the head, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. 