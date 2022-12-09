Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Dunn was arrested moments later and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.