Man, 19, charged with attempted first degree murder after Dan Ryan shooting: Police

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm after a 29-year-old man was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in October, according to Illinois State Police (ISP).

On Oct. 17, around 2 a.m., ISP said officers responded to the Ontario and Feeder ramp on the Dan Ryan Expressway to investigate a reported shooting. A 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to gunfire.

State police said an investigation lead to the discovery of a suspect car that was reported stolen. On Oct. 18, state police say the car was found, and three occupants people were arrested.

Of the arrested group, Deshaun Glover, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by the Chicago Police Department, and issued an electronic monitoring device.

After an investigation, on Dec. 3, Glover was taken into custody without incident at his home. He is currently housed at Cook County Jail with no bond, according to ISP.

"This is another great example of ISP’s commitment to apprehending suspects endangering our expressways," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "When you see ISP troopers and agents work seamlessly with CPD officers and Cook County deputies to pool all of our collective resources together towards the goal of making our communities safer, it makes us proud to work hand-in-hand with so many committed, law enforcement professionals."

There is no further information available at this time.