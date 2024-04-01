Man, 19, dies after South Side shooting

A 19-year-old man has died following a shooting early Sunday in South Shore near Jackson Park.

The man was standing outside a home in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially listed in good condition, according to police.

At 4:30 a.m. he pronounced was dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.