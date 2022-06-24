Man, 19, fatally shot during argument in Hegewisch

A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was in an argument with another male around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the should and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No additional information was immediately available.