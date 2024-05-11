Countdown to Chicago DNC: Leaders rally for action 100 days before convention

Saturday marks 100 days until the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Democratic leaders marked the occasion by gathering at The A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum to kick off a week of service.

"When the DNC decided to come to Chicago, it didn't just say it was gonna come to Chicago to hold a meeting. That's what we're here to do today. We're here to make an impact," said State Senator Elgie Sims (D-Chicago).

To help make that impact, scores of volunteers gathered at the historic Pullman Exhibit Hall on the South Side.

Some had shovels in hand and spread mulch around the park, while others organized a food giveaway for people living in the area.

It's the start of a week of service by the DNC across the Chicago area.

"Today marks 100 days from the convention. We will start our civic action week today. We've got 20 different service projects happening across nine different neighborhoods in the city of Chicago and our very first one is here in Pullman," said Christy George, the Chicago 2024 host committee director.

There are growing concerns about large groups of protesters descending on the city and whether Chicago is prepared.

However, on Saturday, the talk was about how the convention could shine a positive light on the city.

The convention will take place on Aug. 19-22 at the United Center.