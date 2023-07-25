Man, 19, gunned down outside North Lawndale home: police

A 19-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 2:55 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a North Lawndale home in the 1600 block of S. Karlov when multiple offenders approached, pulled out guns, and fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times to the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.